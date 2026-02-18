After Assam CM’s ‘Next to Join BJP’ Claim, Debabrata Saikia Says "No"

Assam Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia on Wednesday responded to former Congress leader Bhupen Borah’s decision to join the BJP, expressing disappointment while firmly ruling out any possibility of switching sides himself.

Saikia’s remarks came a day after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a press conference announcing Borah’s induction into the BJP, predicted that Debabrata Saikia too would eventually join the ruling party after losing the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters, Saikia said he respects Borah for the guidance he provided in his early political years but made it clear that he remains committed to the Congress.

“Let him go. I will give him my blessings. He was my president, we worked together, and when I first became a new MLA in 2001, he also told me a little about how to present my views in the Assembly. He gave me good advice. I don't know what happened afterwards. I respect his guidance, when I was a first-timer in the Assembly,” Saikia said.

However, in response to the Chief Minister’s prediction, Saikia asserted that he would not join a party that he believes promotes divisive politics.

“Anyone who has public service at heart, who wants to do politics as a public servant, will do so for policy and ideals. We have no good feelings for this outside party that divides Assamese society in the name of ideology, so I won't join the BJP,” he added.

On Tuesday, while confirming that Bhupen Borah will formally join the BJP on February 22, CM Sarma had indicated that more Congress leaders could also follow suit.

“Bhupen Borah will join the BJP on 22nd February. Dilip Saikia will work out the details. Along with him, a good number of Congress leaders will join the BJP in Guwahati and North Lakhimpur. He is the last recognised Hindu leader in Congress. Our National President Nitin Nabin has already approved his joining and welcomes him,” CM Sarma had said.

