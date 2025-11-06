Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta Resigns as Chief Information Commissioner

Former Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta has stepped down from his position as the State Chief Information Commissioner on Thursday.

Mahanta has reportedly sent his resignation letter to the Governor.

According to sources, the move came after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advised him to resign. The advice followed multiple RTI applications filed against Mahanta’s brother, Shyamkanu Mahanta, in connection with matters that surfaced after the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

As Chief Information Commissioner, Mahanta headed the body responsible for ensuring transparency and accountability in government offices under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The commission looks into complaints from citizens, handles appeals, and makes sure people get access to government information when asked.

It may be mentioned that Mahanta took charge as the Chief Information Commissioner in 2023 after retiring as Assam’s DGP.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, on the other hand, remains in judicial custody at Baksa district jail along with Siddharth Sharma, Sandeepan Garg and two personal security officers of Zubeen Garg, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

