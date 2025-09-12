Ahead of PM Modi’s Assam Visit, AJYCP Burns Effigies, Demands Repeal of CAA

On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day official visit to Assam, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged a massive protest, reigniting the demand for the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The protest saw effigies of both Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma set ablaze, as demonstrators shouted slogans denouncing the contentious law. The AJYCP warned that if their voices continue to be ignored, the agitation will escalate further.

Addressing reporters during the demonstration, an AJYCP leader made the organisation’s position clear: “Assam has already borne the burden of foreigners who entered the state up to March 24, 1971. But we will not accept a single person beyond that date. The government’s plan to impose restrictions on foreigners who came after 1971 until December 31, 2014, is unacceptable. Prime Minister Modi must hear this message when he comes to Assam: the Assamese people will never accept this.”

The leader further cautioned that the movement will intensify if the Centre continues to push the legislation. “We are prepared to scale up our protests to protect Assam’s identity and rights,” he said.

The timing of AJYCP’s protest underscores the simmering resentment in Assam over the CAA, even as the state government prepares to roll out the red carpet for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Also Read: Hailakandi: AJYCP Protests Orunodoi 3.0 Irregularities, Demands List Correction