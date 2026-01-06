Ajmal Alleges Congress-BJP Nexus in Assam, Dubs CM as "Palturam"

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Monday night dubbed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a “Palturam” (turncoat), accusing him of changing political positions purely for the sake of power.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters, Ajmal compared CM Sarma with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that just as Nitish Kumar has switched parties multiple times, CM Sarma too moved from the Congress to the BJP and has now entered into a secret understanding with the Congress ahead of the elections.

Ajmal claimed that the BJP and the Congress are currently in cahoots behind the scenes and that their understanding has now become clear to the public. He alleged that the eviction drives being carried out in different parts of Assam are taking place with the consent of both parties.

The AIUDF chief alleged that the Assam Chief Minister has forged this alleged understanding with the Congress only out of fear of electoral defeat.

Taking a swipe at opinion polls, Ajmal dismissed the People’s Pulse survey, calling it a “BJP Pulse” survey that does not reflect the real mood of the people.

Ajmal also announced that the AIUDF would, for the first time, give tickets to two women candidates in the upcoming elections. On alliances, he said the party remains open to cooperation with opposition parties and that its doors are open for discussions on forming a broader anti-BJP front.

Warning voters, Ajmal said Assam would suffer if the BJP returned to power.

“If the BJP comes back to power again, it will show how much sin our people have committed, whether Hindu or Muslim,” he said.

Earlier last year, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had accused both Himanta Biswa Sarma and Badruddin Ajmal of operating in mutual dependence, claiming their political survival was closely linked.

Speaking to reporters at the time, Gogoi had said, “Ajmal is the lifeline and the 108 emergency number for Himanta Biswa Sarma. As the elections draw closer, both are panicking. AIUDF has always acted as his companion when the BJP feels threatened.”

Also Read: "AIUDF to Go Solo in 2026 Polls, Will Politically End BJP": Badruddin Ajmal