Ajmal Seeks Assam CM’s Arrest, Urges Court to Bar Him From Elections

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal has demanded the immediate arrest of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, over the controversial ‘point-blank’ video that recently surfaced on social media.

In a video statement issued on Wednesday, tthe AIUDF chief accused CM Sarma of repeatedly making hate speeches against a particular community over the past several months. Referring to the viral clip allegedly showing the Chief Minister pointing a gun at members of the Muslim community, Ajmal urged the court to bar CM Sarma from contesting elections and send him to jail.

The way these hate speeches have been continuously given against a community for the last six months, and just two days ago, it was shown that Himanta Biswa Sarma is pointing a gun at some people from the Muslim community. The court should order that he should not contest elections, and he should be arrested immediately and sent to jail so that he, too, comes to his senses. He does not deserve to stay in his chair even for a day," he said.

The row began after a video, reportedly uploaded on February 7 from the official X handle of the Assam BJP, showed the Chief Minister symbolically firing a gun while strong messages were displayed on screen. Though the clip was later deleted, it continues to circulate widely online.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has lodged a complaint at Dispur Police Station, alleging that the co ntent was provocative and could disturb communal harmony. The party objected to certain phrases in the video and called for legal action under relevant laws.

The matter has also reached the Supreme Court, where the Communist Party of India (Marxist) sought directions against what it described as discriminatory remarks by the Chief Minister. During the mention, Chief Justice Surya Kant observed that such issues often arise during election season and said the court would examine the matter.

Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, filed a complaint with Hyderabad City Police, terming the video “genocidal hate speech” and demanding criminal proceedings. He argued that law enforcement agencies are bound to act in such cases even without a formal complaint.

Reacting to the controversy, CM Sarma said he has no objection to being arrested if a case is made out. He added that he was unaware of the specific video being cited but maintained that he stands by his position against what he calls “Bangladeshi infiltrators.”

“I am ready to go to jail. I have no objection,” the Chief Minister said, asserting that he will continue to oppose illegal infiltration in Assam.

