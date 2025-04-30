Akhil Gogoi Demands Action Against Assam CM Over Remarks on Women

Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi has strongly criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his recent remarks about the women of Assam. Gogoi described the comments as insulting and demanded the CM’s arrest. He also urged the Congress party to approach the Election Commission to prevent Sarma from contesting in future elections.

Gogoi stated that an FIR should be filed against the Chief Minister and legal proceedings must be initiated. Appealing to women's organizations across the state, he called for widespread protests, insisting that the CM should either resign or face legal consequences for his remarks.

Referring to previous election promises, Gogoi noted that the Chief Minister had pledged to distribute mobile phones to women. “If this is how he perceives women, the people of Assam have nothing to gain from such a Chief Minister,” he said. He further criticized Sarma as an "ineffective" leader and said he should have focused on creating employment opportunities for the youth of Assam.

Gogoi also pointed out that while the CM had earlier promised to provide the Orunodoi Scheme to every woman in the state, many eligible women are still not receiving its benefits.

