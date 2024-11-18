Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal Sees Massive Influx of New Members

Raijor Dal, led by Akhil Gogoi, is seeing a surge in support as numerous prominent leaders and activists from across Assam join the party in a major display of growing momentum.

At the Pragjyotish ITA Centre, Machkhowa in Guwahati, several significant figures, including former BJP Bejera Mandal secretary, Two district committees of AAP Assam, members of All India Trinamool Congress(AITC), and several members from Upper Assam joined the party.

Akhil Gogoi emphasized the party's core values and shared its future agenda. He urged all new members to study the party's constitution, which reflects a comprehensive vision for Assam’s political and economic transformation. Gogoi also highlighted the party’s commitment to safeguarding Assam’s unique identity and local resources. He pointed out the disparity in how resources like coal and oil are managed under Article 371(A), noting that while Nagaland benefits from these resources, Assam’s ownership rights have been undermined by external control of companies like Coal India Limited and ONGC.

With a clear focus on Assam's future, Gogoi outlined Raijor Dal’s goal of securing 20-25 legislative seats in the upcoming elections. If successful in forming the government, the party will pursue five key priorities:

1. Irrigation and Water Supply for Farmers: Raijor Dal promises to ensure water supply for every farm in Assam within five years. The party will offer farmers tax-free benefits for cultivating their land and will impose higher taxes on those who don’t engage in farming.

2. Fair Pricing for Agricultural Produce: Gogoi stressed the need for fair pricing of crops, ensuring farmers receive a reasonable price for their produce, such as 15 rupees per kilogram for Tomato, and the market rate for the same will be 20 rupees.

3. Local Control Over Markets: The party envisions a system where local communities will manage the markets, allowing them to control the economic activity within their regions, empowering residents and ensuring fair practices.

4. Establishing Micro-Industries in Villages: In a bid to curb migration and provide employment opportunities, Raijor Dal plans to establish small-scale industries in every village within five years, bringing back youth currently working outside Assam in security jobs.

5. Tourism Development: Raijor Dal aims to position Assam as a premier tourist destination. Drawing comparisons to Goa, where the average annual income is 6 lakh 15 thousand rupees, Gogoi questioned why Assam’s residents should settle for a much lower standard of living.

Gogoi also made bold statements about Assam’s political future, asserting that by 2026, the people would reject parties like—BJP and AIUDF, led by Badruddin Ajmal. He described these parties as divisive forces that fostered communal tension. He promised that Raijor Dal would work towards uniting Assam’s diverse communities, ensuring a government that reflects the true aspirations of the people.