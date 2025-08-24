Akhil Gogoi Slams Jamiat, Calls Assam CM’s Response ‘Childish’

A fresh controversy has erupted in Assam after Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi made sharp remarks on the ongoing debate over the Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind’s demand for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s resignation.

Advertisment

The issue surfaced after Maulana Mahmood Madani, national president of the Jamiat and political ally of AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, reportedly called for the Assam CM’s resignation during a meeting in Delhi. Political observers fear the demand could inject a communal angle into Assam’s already sensitive political climate.

Reacting to the development, Gogoi said that while it would have been acceptable had the people of Assam themselves demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation, such a demand from the Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind was “not right.” He further criticised the Chief Minister’s response, in which Sarma reportedly dismissed the demand with a gesture, describing it as “childish” and unbecoming of the head of a state.

“It is unfortunate for the Assamese people to have Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister, as he is an uncultured and uncivilised person,” Gogoi alleged.

At the same time, the Raijor Dal leader urged the Jamiat to refrain from interfering in Assam’s political affairs. “We are in a very sensitive situation with existing Hindu-Muslim tensions. If organizations like the Jamiat meddle, the BJP might exploit it to fuel fresh unrest. I appeal to Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind not to interfere, and I urge the CM to behave like a civilized leader,” he said.

Gogoi’s remarks have drawn mixed reactions across the state. While some have sharply criticized him, others argue that his statements are being taken out of context and should be understood in their entirety.

Also Read: “Media Allegations Alone Cannot Force Arrests”: Assam CM on GMCH Tragedy