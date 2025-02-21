Akhil Gogoi Suspended Again as Assembly Erupts Over Rakibul Attack

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi was once again suspended from the Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday after demanding an investigation into the recent physical assault on Congress MP and former MLA Rakibul Hussain by masked assailants.

Confirming his suspension, Gogoi took to social media, stating, "Again suspended from the Assam Legislative Assembly today for demanding an investigation into the incident of physical assault by masked men on parliamentarian and ex-MLA Shjt Rakibul Hussain."

The attack on Hussain, which occurred on February 20 in Nagaon’s Rupahihat area, has sparked widespread outrage. Eyewitnesses reported that masked individuals first waved black flags before physically assaulting Hussain and his bodyguard, escalating tensions in the region. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, who have accused the government of failing to ensure the safety of public representatives.

Gogoi’s latest suspension has further fueled political debate. The vocal legislator was previously suspended briefly on February 19 for allegedly disrupting the response of Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah during Zero Hour. Baruah was addressing a query raised by AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita regarding Guwahati’s water supply scheme when Gogoi reportedly intervened, leading to his removal from the session.

Meanwhile, the Assam Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes as opposition Congress MLAs stormed the Well of the House in protest against the attack on Hussain. The uproar forced Speaker Biswajit Daimary to adjourn the session twice within the first 30 minutes. Opposition leaders had sought an adjournment motion to discuss the assault but were denied, further intensifying the ruckus.

With the political climate in Assam growing increasingly charged, the opposition continues to demand accountability and swift action against those responsible for the attack on Rakibul Hussain.