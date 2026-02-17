All Eyes on Bhupen Borah: BJP Entry Almost Certain as Final Call Comes Tonight

Senior Congress leader Bhupen Borah on Monday night has indirectly indicated that he may no longer remain in the Congress party. While he had appeared alongside the party leadership earlier in the day, Borah returned before the media at night and launched a veiled attack on the grand old party.

Advertisment

Borah said he would announce his final decision by Tuesday night after consulting party workers and supporters. However, the direction of his move has already become quite clear, with strong indications that he will most definitely join the BJP.

Sources revealed that Borah had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday evening. During the call, Borah reportedly invited the Chief Minister to his residence at Ghoramara at 7 pm on Tuesday.

According to sources, Borah has almost finalised his decision to leave the Congress following his conversation with the Chief Minister. The two leaders are expected to discuss Borah’s future political role, perhaps in the BJP, and possible responsibilities ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, CM Sarma, speaking to reporters, indirectly hinted that Borah would join the BJP and will be visiting his residence today.

The Chief Minister further commented that Borah is the “last remaining Hindu leader in the Congress” and claimed that Hindus cannot remain in the party, sayingchira that Borah would eventually leave.

What Bhupen Bora Said

Speaking to reporters late Monday night, Borah said he would need some time before making a final decision.

“I wrote this paper after 32 years,” he said, referring to his resignation letter. “You have all seen what is happening in the district Congress.”

He revealed that he had submitted his resignation letter, but the central leadership has not accepted it yet. “None of my party colleagues have told me that I am wrong,” he added.

Borah said many representatives from his constituency, including people from Bihpuria, have come to meet him. “Tomorrow we will all sit together. I will listen to everyone. My final decision will be based on their opinions,” he stated.

On the Chief Minister’s proposed visit, Borah said it would be a matter of pride for his family if the Chief Minister comes to his house. “He has expressed his wish to come. We were once together,” he said.

Drawing parallels, Borah said Himanta Biswa Sarma did not voluntarily leave Congress but was compelled to do so.

“When 20 MLAs signed in my support, the president was removed. But when 58 MLAs signed seeking Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister, the same Congress did not allow it,” Borah remarked.

He said he has always acted according to his conscience and has suffered for the party. “I have worked for the party through hunger and hardship. If even after that my dignity is hurt, how can I continue?” he questioned.

Borah also claimed that the party has no future if it continues on the same path. “The party has turned into a suicide bomb,” he alleged, adding that he had earlier voiced similar concerns at Greenwood Hotel.

He said he had even planned to hold a press meet against certain party decisions but was never consulted. “I came to know about the candidate for the Bihali by-election through the media,” he said.

Borah clarified that the Chief Minister has not discussed anything with him regarding joining the BJP. “A senior journalist informed me that the Chief Minister may visit my house. I have welcomed it,” he said.

However, Borah asserted that wherever he goes, he will not join as a mere ‘constable.’ “I have spoken for the people. I don’t know what the road ahead holds, but I will remain the same person,” he added.

Also Read: Assam CM To Visit Bhupen Borah's Residence, Says ‘BJP Door Is Open’