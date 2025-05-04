Amulya Baruah, Creator of Assam’s Iconic Tourism Logo, Dies at 75

Amulya Baruah, the visionary designer behind the iconic one-horned rhino logos of Assam Tourism and the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), passed away on May 3 at the age of 75 following a stroke. His death marks the end of an era in the world of design, leaving a profound void for Assam and the global creative community alike.

Originally from Digboi in Assam, Baruah’s artistic journey began at Cotton College before he pursued Commercial Art at the prestigious Sir J.J. School of Art in Mumbai. It was during his student days that he conceptualized the famous Assam Tourism logo, a symbol that has since become synonymous with the state's identity. His innovative work, while still in his early years, became a defining representation of Assam’s cultural and natural beauty.

In the late 1970s, Baruah moved to London, where he established his own design firm, Plus One Design. His creative brilliance earned him recognition worldwide, as his firm gained a reputation for its exceptional design work. Despite living thousands of miles away, Baruah maintained a strong connection to his Assamese roots through his artistic contributions, particularly the enduring Assam Tourism logo, which continues to be an integral part of the state’s branding.

Throughout his career, Baruah’s designs found a place in international branding campaigns, earning him global acclaim for his unique artistic vision. He collaborated with several high-profile brands, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable and timeless work.

Baruah is survived by his wife, Lily, a member of the Thai royal family, and his son, Jasper. His passing is deeply mourned by those who knew him, and his loss is felt particularly in Assam, where his creations continue to represent the state’s cultural and natural essence to the world.

As an alumnus of Cotton College and an acclaimed global designer, Amulya Baruah’s contributions will forever remain etched in the history of Assam's artistic legacy.