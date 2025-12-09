APCC Slams Assam Govt Over CAG Report: Rs. 30,516 Crore Revenue Shortfall, Debt Doubles

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has raised serious concerns over the state government’s financial management, following the Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s (CAG) report on the 2023-24 fiscal year.

According to the opposition, the findings indicate widespread revenue shortfalls, mismanagement of funds, and an alarming rise in state debt under Chief MinisterHimanta Biswa Sarma’s administration.

The APCC, led by former MP and former state party president Ripun Bora, highlighted that Assam’s budgeted revenue for 2023-24 was Rs. 1,69,966.13 crore, while actual collections amounted to only Rs. 1,39,449.66 crore.

The resultant shortfall of Rs. 30,516.47 crore—nearly 18 percent—points to a significant gap between projected and realized revenue.

Irregularities in Fund Utilization

The party further cited widespread financial irregularities across state departments. About 50 departments, managing nearly Rs. 18,669 crore, reportedly did not provide proper utilization certificates. Even a year after allocation, many departments failed to furnish evidence of expenditure.

Notably, key departments with unaccounted or underutilized funds include Finance (Rs. 2,986 crore), Education (Rs. 1,902 crore), Health and Family Welfare (Rs. 1,721 crore), Social Welfare (Rs. 1,622 crore), and General Administration (Rs. 1,358 crore). The APCC described this as a clear reflection of the government’s lack of oversight.

Debt Burden and Future Liabilities

The report also highlighted Assam’s mounting debt, which is projected to reach Rs. 1,74,000 crore by March 31, 2026. Short-term repayment obligations are set at Rs. 45,458 crore next year, while 99.32 percent of the state’s debt will require repayment with interest within a decade.

The opposition noted that between 2019-20 and 2023-24, state debt doubled from Rs. 72,256 crore to Rs. 1,46,927 crore, with interest payments rising from Rs. 2,963 crore in 2016-17 to Rs. 9,467 crore in 2023-24.

Supplementary Budget and Mismanagement of Funds

The CAG audit revealed that out of the Rs. 30,210.86 crore approved under the supplementary budget for 2023-24, only 74.19 percent was actually spent. Additionally, 75 Autonomous Councils and Development Bodies had 485 unutilized funds, while 39 PSUs had 245 unutilized funds, underscoring poor financial discipline.

Loans Misused for Non-Developmental Expenditure

The APCC also criticized the state’s loan management, noting that between 2021 and 2024, 65 percent of borrowed funds were directed toward non-developmental purposes, leaving only 25 percent for developmental projects. Officials emphasized that this contradicts the principle of “borrow for investment, not for consumption” and limits tangible socio-economic progress.

Critical Sectors Underfunded

Healthcare and education, sectors vital for public welfare, faced significant underfunding. In 2023-24, Rs. 2,172.27 crore allocated to these sectors remained underutilized. Compared to the previous fiscal year, education funding dropped by 17.70 percent, and health funding declined by 5.21 percent. The opposition accused the Chief Minister’s administration of failing to prioritize critical public services.

The APCC has called on the state government to address these glaring discrepancies and ensure transparent financial management, warning that continued mismanagement could have long-term consequences for Assam’s economy and its citizens.