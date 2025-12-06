Assam Govt Relaxes Two-Child Policy to Protect Indigenous Communities

The Assam government has relaxed its two-child policy for several indigenous communities, allowing members of Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, tea garden workers, and the Moran and Matak communities to have up to three children without losing government benefits or the right to hold jobs and contest elections.

A notification from the Health and Family Welfare Department on December 5 confirmed that the change is effective immediately. Officials clarified that families from these communities can now continue to access schemes, apply for government jobs, and participate in elections even if they have three children.

This decision follows a Cabinet resolution on October 23, aimed at protecting the future of these groups. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that strict population limits could threaten the survival of these communities over the coming decades, and relaxing the rule is meant to safeguard their identity.

The two-child policy was introduced in 2021 and applied to government jobs and local elections. While the government has previously enforced population limits strictly, the latest move shows a more flexible approach for vulnerable communities.

