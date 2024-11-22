APW Seeks Daily Vande Bharat Express to Bridge Guwahati-Dibrugarh Travel Gap

Assam Public Works (APW), a socio-economic organization actively involved in addressing various issues in Assam, has submitted a memorandum to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Ministers of State V. Somanna and Ravneet Singh Bittu, urging the introduction of a Vande Bharat Express between Guwahati and Dibrugarh.
The memorandum proposes that a Vande Bharat Express, operating at an average speed of 90 km/h, would take approximately 6 to 6.5 hours to complete the journey. APW suggested that if the train departs at 4:45 AM, it could reach its destination by 11:15 AM, and a return trip starting at 3 PM could conclude by 9:30 or 10:15 PM.
The organization further emphasized that the criteria for operating a Vande Bharat Express—distance under 800 km and travel time under 10 hours—are met on this route. They believe such a service would revolutionize travel in the region, providing immense convenience to the people of Assam.
In their appeal, APW's Aabhijeet Sharma stated, "If a Vande Bharat Express is introduced in the above-mentioned route, we can't imagine how much it will benefit the travelers, including businessmen, students, officials, patients, and all."
The organization has requested the government to introduce this high-speed service at least six days a week, citing it as a step towards enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth in the region.