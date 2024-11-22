APW Seeks Daily Vande Bharat Express to Bridge Guwahati-Dibrugarh Travel Gap

Assam Public Works (APW), a socio-economic organization actively involved in addressing various issues in Assam, has submitted a memorandum to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Ministers of State V. Somanna and Ravneet Singh Bittu, urging the introduction of a Vande Bharat Express between Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

The memorandum, addressed by Aabhijeet Sharma, President of APW, points out that the rail distance between Guwahati and Dibrugarh is around 550 km, with approximately nine trains running daily between the two cities. However, APW noted that there is no existing train service that enables passengers to travel to Dibrugarh from Guwahati and return on the same day within business hours. APW expressed its gratitude to the government for the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express connecting Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri, which operates six days a week, significantly easing travel for business and other purposes. The organization believes that extending such a service to the Guwahati-Dibrugarh route would greatly benefit businessmen, students, officials, and patients.

The memorandum proposes that a Vande Bharat Express, operating at an average speed of 90 km/h, would take approximately 6 to 6.5 hours to complete the journey. APW suggested that if the train departs at 4:45 AM, it could reach its destination by 11:15 AM, and a return trip starting at 3 PM could conclude by 9:30 or 10:15 PM.

The organization further emphasized that the criteria for operating a Vande Bharat Express—distance under 800 km and travel time under 10 hours—are met on this route. They believe such a service would revolutionize travel in the region, providing immense convenience to the people of Assam.

In their appeal, APW's Aabhijeet Sharma stated, "If a Vande Bharat Express is introduced in the above-mentioned route, we can't imagine how much it will benefit the travelers, including businessmen, students, officials, patients, and all."

The organization has requested the government to introduce this high-speed service at least six days a week, citing it as a step towards enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth in the region.