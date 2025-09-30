Armed Gang Robs Truck in Assam's Cachar, Steals 14.7 Lakh

A group of armed robbers struck at Channighat on the Silchar–Aizawl National highway.

According to the report, a gang of five to six armed robbers intercepted a truck in the Channighat in Cachar District in the middle of the highway, which was coming from Mizoram.

The gang arrived on two motorcycles, brandishing weapons at the driver, and then they stole the money.

They assaulted the driver and co-driver, threatened them with weapons, and looted 14.7 lakh in cash.

According to the report, the truck was coming from Mizoram, selling goods, and the money stolen by the robbers was from these sales.

Some locals who witnessed the incident had tried to stop the robbers but were unsuccessful in doing so.

Later, the Police arrived at the scene to investigate the matter further.

The truck owner, Kusbul Hussain, filed a complaint at Dholai police station.

He filed the complaint against Gule Ahmed, Azad Hussain, Kamrul Ahmed, Rakib Hussain, and Hipula Laskar as suspects.

One of the accused, Gule Ahmed, was arrested earlier for allegedly being involved in another robbery that took place a few days ago.

