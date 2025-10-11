Artist Prashanta Chetia Launches ‘Nyay Yatra’ in Sivasagar Seeking Justice for Zubeen

In a heartfelt and unconventional act of protest seeking justice for late singer Zubeen Garg, artist Prashanta Chetia has embarked on a unique journey across various religious sites in Sivasagar. The initiative, titled “Nyay Yatra” (Journey for Justice), aims to honour Zubeen Garg’s soul and demand justice for the legendary musician.

Prashanta Chetia, deeply distressed over the loss of the nation’s beloved artist, has been personally inspired and motivated by Zubeen Garg’s words during their past interactions. In his protest, he also criticised those who, according to him, betrayed or ignored Zubeen’s voice while he was in Singapore, calling them metaphorical “Kauravas”.

Chetia said he has been deeply shaken by Zubeen Garg’s death and has launched the Nyay Yatra to seek justice for the late singer.

“Zubeen was our beloved — a great loss for the people of Assam and the nation. Since his demise, I have been really disturbed; I haven’t been able to sleep, eat or do anything. It’s heartbreaking for everyone. I’m starting this 'Nyay Yatra' and have been visiting temples; I will also visit the Devi Dol of Sivasagar and other temples. I have prayed in the mosque and will pray in churches as well, so that Zubeen gets justice and the person at fault is punished by the law.”

Chetia said his pilgrimage covers religious sites across Sivasagar as a plea for accountability and legal action in the singer’s case.

The journey began at the Shri Shri Nrityananda Thaan, one of Sivasagar’s prominent religious venues, and has since been observed visiting almost all major religious sites across the district.

Through this initiative, Chetia emphasises that justice must be served for the people’s “mukuta mani” (crown jewel), referring to Zubeen Garg, and he has appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure accountability and justice.

