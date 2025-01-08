Arunachali Smuggler Apprehended with Endangered Wildlife in Assam

Assam police in Sootea successfully intercepted an Alto vehicle during a routine check on National Highway 15. The vehicle, bearing the number AR-05A-1480, was found to be carrying a variety of illegal wildlife, including a deer, two monkeys, eight birds, and two sacks of insects.

Advertisment

The vehicle, driven by Rang Neiri, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, was transporting these wild animals from Bhalukpong to Itanagar illegally. The seizure has raised concerns about the ongoing illegal wildlife trafficking activities across the northeastern region.

This incident also highlights the alarming trend of wildlife smuggling in the area, reinforcing the need for increased vigilance and enforcement to combat such illegal activities.

Also Read: 3 Arrested for Wildlife Hunting in Assam's Chirang; Air Gun Seized