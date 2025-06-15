Assam: 5 Arrested in Goalpara for Beef Row Near Temple

In a significant development, Lakhipur Police have arrested five individuals for allegedly attempting to incite communal unrest by throwing beef near a temple in the aftermath of Eid-ul-Zuha in Goalpara.

All the accused are residents of Ward No. 10 in Khakilamari under Lakhipur Police Station. They have been identified as Bodir Ali (57), son of Late Jabber Ali; Hazarat Ali (58), son of Riaj Uddin; Tara Mia (36), son of Rupchand Ali; Shajamal Mia (42), son of Late Hazarat Ali; and Jahangir Alom (32), son of Late Amor Ali.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrests on X (formerly Twitter), stating that a case has been registered and strict legal action is underway. He emphasised that the government will not tolerate any attempt to disturb communal harmony and that all such elements will face the full force of the law.

