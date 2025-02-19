Expelled from Assembly, MLA Akhil Gogoi Slams BJP Over Alleged Scams

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi was expelled from the Assam Assembly after raising concerns over alleged corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission related to Guwahati’s water supply.

Advertisment

Gogoi claimed that certain individuals had misappropriated funds and demanded a high-level investigation. He alleged that a minister, frustrated by his remarks, launched a personal attack against him, leading to his expulsion.

Calling it "the biggest scam under BJP rule," Gogoi condemned the government’s handling of public funds.

On the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment process, Gogoi demanded the dismissal of all appointees under the alleged irregularities and proposed an adjournment motion to discuss the matter.

He also criticized the ongoing syndicate operations in the state, calling them "alarming" and urging immediate action.

Raising the Umrangso mining incident, where 11 workers remain trapped, Gogoi demanded that the Assembly session be halted until they are rescued. He also called for the immediate deployment of a fact-finding team to the site.

Also Read: Congress, Ruling Party Clash Over Adjournment Motion in Assam Assembly