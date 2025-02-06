Jagadish Bhuyan Accuses Assam Govt of Shielding Officials Involved Coal Trade

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan has raised concerns regarding the Assam government's decision to address illegal coal mining and supply. Bhuyan's comments came after the controversial IFS officer N. Ananda was relieved of his duties as Director of Geology and Mining.

Bhuyan said, "Following the exposure of illegal mining activities, the state's decision to relieve N. Anand from his positions as Director of Geology and Mining and Chief Conservator of Forests is under scrutiny. While Anand held additional responsibilities, did the Assam government finish their responsibilities by just relieving him from his duties?"

He also alleged that Anand facilitated illegal coal supply using fake documents, granting mining permission to 13 groups for unauthorized coal extraction. He pointed out that Anand, while in charge, was involved in the diversion of coal through railways, issuing NOCs to collect funds.

The AJP general secretary also criticized the state government for its silence in taking stringent action against Anand despite clear evidence of corruption and involvement in illegal activities. He demanded that the government take strict action against Anand and arrest him if he was indeed involved in the illegal coal trade.

The AJP leader also called on the government to take action against cement and coke companies that have been purchasing illegal coal.