Assam DGP Commends SIT for Conviction in Udali-Hojai Doctor Assault Case

The Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Friday has praised the efforts of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) responsible for the successful conviction of 12 accused persons in the Udali-Hojai doctor assault case of 2021.

Under the leadership of the then Superintendent of Police (SP) Hojai, Barun Purkayastha, the team’s diligent work led to a significant breakthrough in the case.

The SIT was led by Rosy Talukdar, the then Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Hojai, who served as the Chief Investigator.

Key officers involved in the investigation included:

Insp. Biswajyoti Sharma, Officer-in-Charge of Lanka Police Station

SI Nilutpal Bhuyan from Lumding Police Station

WSI Vanrohlim Hmar, RSI Hojai

SI Tulan Ch. Das, In-Charge of Udali Police Post

Constables Dipankar Bora and Chandan Debnath

“Their hard work and dedication led to the timely completion of the investigation. The case was pursued under various provisions of the IPC, as well as the Assam Medical Service Persons and Medicare Service Institution (Prevention of Violence & Damage to Property) Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act,” said the DGP Assam in a tweet.

It may be mentioned that the successful conviction also owed much to the prosecution team, which included Special Public Prosecutor Amarjyoti Saikia and Additional Public Prosecutors Biswajit Bhattacharjee and Utpal Das.

The DGP commended the coordinated efforts of all involved in securing justice in this complex case.

About the Udali-Hojai Doctor Assault Case

The attack took place in 2021 at the Udali COVID Care Center, around 170 km from Guwahati, following the death of a COVID-19 patient. Dr. Seuj Senapati, along with other medical staff, was brutally assaulted by a mob. Dr. Senapati, who sustained severe injuries, was later transferred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.

A chargesheet was filed within 29 days, naming 36 individuals, including three minors. The accused were charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Disaster Management Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP), and the Assam Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act.