Assam: Asian Water Bird Census Conducted at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

The annual Asian Water Bird Census was carried out at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Morigaon district on Friday, drawing participation from wildlife experts, conservation groups, students and local stakeholders.

Advertisment

The census was conducted jointly by the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary authorities along with Aaranyak, the Assam Bird Monitoring Network, local bird watchers and members of the Pobitora Jeep Safari Owners’ Association from Mayong.

Range Forest Officer Parineeta Singh said the final bird count will be officially announced by the Chief Wildlife Warden of Assam once all data collected during the survey is compiled and verified. She added that the exercise recorded the presence of several important migratory bird species, indicating a healthy wetland ecosystem inside the sanctuary.

Among the species spotted during the survey were Bar-headed Goose, Greater and Lesser White-fronted Goose, Northern Pintail, Northern Shoveler, Falcated Duck, Tufted Duck, Grey Lag Goose, Pied Avocet, Northern Lapwing and Black-tailed Godwit, among others.

The census was conducted by 12 separate teams who covered 13 wetlands and water bodies within the sanctuary. The teams included experienced ornithologists, wildlife experts, retired forest officers, veterinarians, NGO members and local bird enthusiasts. Well-known naturalist and bird expert Dr Anuwaruddin Choudhary was also part of the exercise.

According to forest officials, this year’s survey showed an increase in both the number of birds and the variety of species compared to previous years. They said the results reflect the improving condition of Pobitora’s wetlands and the success of conservation efforts.

Officials also highlighted the strong cooperation between the Forest Department, conservation organisations, students and local communities, calling it a key factor in protecting the sanctuary’s rich birdlife.

Also Read: Rhinos Flourish in Assam’s Pobitora: No Poaching in 11 Years