Assam BJP Invites Priyanka Gandhi to See Development in Tea Garden Areas

The Assam unit of the BJP has invited Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to personally visit the state’s tea garden areas and witness the “ground-level development” undertaken by the current government.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters, BJP spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami said Priyanka Gandhi should tour tea garden lines, walk on the paved roads, and inspect garden schools, Anganwadi centres, hospitals and other infrastructure to assess the changes implemented under the BJP government.

The remarks came in response to the “Charge Sheet-2026” released by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee against the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government. Goswami dismissed the document as politically motivated and lacking substance, alleging that the opposition had levelled baseless accusations.

He further criticised the Congress for opposing eviction drives carried out by the state government to remove alleged illegal encroachments from forest land, VGR/PGR land, Tribal Belts and Blocks, and other government land. According to him, the Congress stance reflects what he termed “appeasement politics.”

Goswami also rejected claims made in the Congress chargesheet that indigenous people were evicted and their land handed over to corporates. He alleged that the Congress was attempting to mislead the public and create confusion over the government’s actions.

Taking aim at the party’s past record, the BJP spokesperson said Congress had failed to provide land pattas to tea garden workers even decades after Independence. He claimed that the BJP government has taken concrete steps to grant land rights to tea workers and improve their living conditions.

