Assam BJP Workers Still Facing Court Cases Filed by Now-Party Leader Bismita Gogoi

A few grassroots workers of the BJP in Assam have openly expressed resentment against senior party leader Bismita Gogoi, who is currently serving as the BJP’s state secretary.

Gogoi is a former Congress minister who later joined the BJP, but her past actions continue to trouble party workers on the ground.

The root of the issue goes back to the 2016 Assembly election campaign. During that time, clashes reportedly broke out between Congress and BJP workers at Uttar Doli Jalia village under Dergaon constituency. Following the incident, Bismita Gogoi, who was then with the Congress, filed police cases against several BJP workers.

The cases were registered against Yogen Das, Manoj Das, Mali Das, Krishna Das, Ratul Pegu and Devakanta Pegu. Nearly nine years later, these cases are still being heard at the Golaghat District Court. The accused BJP workers say they continue to attend court hearings regularly, which has caused mental stress, financial burden and disruption to their daily lives.

The workers are upset that even after joining the BJP, Bismita Gogoi has not withdrawn the cases. They feel it is unfair that party workers are still facing legal trouble, while the person who filed the cases has risen to a senior position within the BJP.

Adding to their anger are reports that Gogoi is preparing to contest the 2026 Assembly elections from either Dergaon or Khumtai constituency.

Local BJP workers have openly stated that they find it difficult to accept her leadership under these circumstances. They have demanded that the cases be withdrawn immediately, stating that party unity and the morale of grassroots workers are at stake.

They have also appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene, urging him to step in and resolve the issue.

