Assam: Christmas celebrations Subdued in Karbi Anglong amid Violence

Christmas celebrations in Assam’s Karbi Anglong have been muted this year following the recent violence in West Karbi Anglong, which has created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty across the hill district and parts of Assam.

In view of the prevailing situation, the United Christian Forum of Karbi Anglong has advised churches to keep celebrations low-key and avoid activities after nightfall. Churches have been requested not to organise night-time carol programmes or hold celebrations outside church premises, as prohibitory orders on public gatherings continue to remain in force.

The unrest broke out on Tuesday after a protest by Karbi tribal groups demanding the eviction of non-tribals from VGR and PGR areas turned violent, leading to the deaths of two people. The incident has cast a pall over the festive season in a district where Christians form a significant section of the population.

UCF Assam spokesperson Allen Brooks said the situation has affected the overall festive mood. He noted that concerns and apprehensions remain high, prompting the Christian community to prioritise safety over large celebrations this Christmas.

In an appeal issued by the UCF Karbi Anglong, churches were asked to strictly follow the prohibitory order imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the aftermath of the violence. With more than 300 churches spread across the district, the organisation urged congregations to hold programmes during daylight hours and avoid visiting homes or travelling at night.

The advisory also called upon people to avoid making provocative statements and to focus on prayers for peace and harmony. Stressing the spiritual essence of the festival, the UCF said Christmas is about reflection, reconciliation and restoring relationships, rather than large gatherings or festivities.

In a separate public message, the UCF appealed to residents of West Karbi Anglong and Karbi Anglong to refrain from further violence and escalation. It urged that any form of protest should remain peaceful and democratic, keeping public safety and communal harmony in mind.

