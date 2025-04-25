AIUDF Distances Itself from MLA Aminul Islam’s Remarks on Pahalgam Attack

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA and General Secretary Rafiqul Islam has strongly condemned fellow party MLA Aminul Islam for his controversial remarks regarding the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Rafiqul clarified that Aminul’s comments were made in a personal capacity and said that such statements are inappropriate during a time of national grief.

Speaking to the media, Rafiqul Islam stated, “It was his personal statement and such statements should not be made at this time.”

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced on social media showing Aminul Islam allegedly making "derogatory remarks" and appearing to defend the terrorists involved in the attack. Nagaon Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka confirmed that the police had taken cognizance of the video and acted accordingly.

“Today, we saw a video circulating on social media in which MLA Aminul Islam made a very wrong statement on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. He was defending the terrorists. So, we have registered a case and arrested him. He will be produced in court tomorrow,” Deka said.

The arrest was made under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 152, 196, 197(1), 113(3), 352, and 353. The Assam Police, in an official post on X, stated: "On the basis of a misleading & instigating statement by Dhing MLA, Sh Aminul Islam in public, which went viral & had potential to create an adverse situation, NagaonPS Case 347/25 was registered... He has been arrested accordingly."

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh also confirmed the arrest, stating that Aminul Islam was taken to Nagaon police station for further proceedings.

