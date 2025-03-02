Indian Railways Proposes 69 km Rail Link from Kokrajhar to Bhutan's Gelephu

In a significant move to bolster cross-border connectivity, Indian Railways has proposed a new railway line linking Kokrajhar in Assam with Gelephu in Bhutan. The project aligns with the Prime Minister’s ‘Act East Policy’ and ‘Neighborhood First Policy,’ aiming to enhance trade, tourism, and cultural ties between the two nations.

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the initiative on February 25 at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, the proposed railway line will span 69.04 km and is estimated to cost Rs 3,500 crore. “The project includes the development of six new stations, viz., Balajan, Garubhasa, Runikhata, Shantipur, Dadgiri, and Gelephu. Additionally, the infrastructure plan features 2 important bridges, 29 major bridges, 65 minor bridges, one Road Over Bridge, 39 Road Under Bridges, and 2 viaducts of 11-meter length. The Final Location Survey (FLS) has been successfully completed, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted for further approval and necessary directives,” he said.

The project is expected to enhance connectivity between India and Bhutan, strengthening bilateral relations and promoting economic growth.