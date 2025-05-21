Assam CM Breaks Silence on Shankar Jyoti Baruah Handcuff Row

Amid growing political heat over the alleged mistreatment of student leader Shankar Jyoti Baruah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday clarified the government’s position, defending the police action while revealing his personal intervention in the matter.

Addressing the controversy, CM Sarma confirmed that a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code—attempt to murder—was registered against Baruah. “In such cases, the police are bound by procedure. Applying handcuffs is part of that process,” the Chief Minister said.

However, acknowledging Baruah's stature as a student leader, CM Sarma added that he had spoken directly to the Superintendent of Police in Dibrugarh, requesting that Baruah not be handcuffed. “He was not handcuffed while being taken to court,” CM clarified, suggesting efforts were made to ensure humane treatment despite the gravity of the charges.

Baruah, a former general secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), was arrested by Dibrugarh police following a violent clash at a petrol pump in Duliajan. He was initially detained on the night of May 18 and later brought to Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station under tight security for interrogation. His formal arrest took place on May 19 after preliminary inquiries.

He has been named in two separate FIRs—Case No. 89/2025 and Case No. 90/2025. In the latter, he faces charges under ten different sections of the IPC.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come as public outrage and political discourse intensify around the perceived high-handedness of the police, particularly in cases involving student activists.