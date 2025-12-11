Assam CM Distributes Free Bicycles to 3.1 Lakh Class 9 Students

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a massive bicycle distribution programme aimed at easing the daily commute of students, particularly those from rural and remote areas.

The initiative, part of the Chief Minister’s Special Scheme, will provide free bicycles to over 3.1 lakh Class IX students from government and provincial schools, including tea garden model schools and Adarsha Vidyalayas, at a programme held in Dibrugarh district.

Of the beneficiaries, 1,34,432 are boys and 1,75,608 are girls. The scheme is designed not only to make commuting safer and faster but also to boost school enrollment, improve attendance, and reduce dropout rates.

Addressing the students, CM Sarma highlighted the challenges many face in completing education, noting that six percent of students leave school within four to five years of enrollment, and another eight percent drop out by Class VIII. At the higher secondary level, dropout rates rise sharply to 40 percent.

“If forty percent of a society cannot complete their education, the chances of fulfilling their dreams are limited,” he said, stressing the need to provide an enabling environment for every child to nurture their talents.

The Chief Minister further said that financial hardship often forces students to leave school prematurely, and the government has been working to remove such barriers. Free textbooks, uniforms, midday meals, and now bicycles are part of a broader push to ensure no child drops out due to poverty. Sarma also highlighted other student support initiatives, including free college enrollment, monthly financial assistance to girls under the Nijut Moina scheme, Rs 1,000 at higher secondary, Rs 1,250 at undergraduate, and Rs 2,500 at postgraduate levels, with plans to extend similar benefits to boys soon.

Beyond financial aid, CM Sarma highlighted the government’s efforts to strengthen infrastructure, including constructing school buildings at a cost of Rs 7-8 crore each, establishing schools in tea garden areas, and setting up new colleges, medical colleges, and engineering institutions.

To motivate students, the Chief Minister cited success stories of sportspersons like Hima Das, Lovlina Borgohain, and Simu Das, as well as the perseverance of inventor Thomas Edison, who failed thousands of times before inventing the electric bulb. Drawing lessons from these examples, he urged students to embrace discipline, participate in sports, engage in household responsibilities, and use mobile phones as tools for learning rather than just social media.

The event was attended by Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Minister Jogen Mohan, Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah, several MLAs, and other dignitaries, including representatives from autonomous councils and the Assam Tourism Development Corporation.

