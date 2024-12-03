Assam CM Invites Union Minister Scindia for Advantage Assam Summit 2025

On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, at his official residence. During the 30-minute meeting, CM Sarma invited Scindia to attend the Advantage Assam Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Guwahati in February 2025.

Praising Scindia for his efforts in organising the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi, CM Sarma highlighted its potential to significantly boost the Northeast region. The two leaders also discussed the forthcoming event and explored ongoing development projects in Assam.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), CM Sarma shared the details of the meeting, stating, "This morning, I had the pleasure to invite Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia to the Advantage Assam summit to be held in Guwahati on Feb 2025. We also discussed the upcoming #AshtalakshmiMahotsav being driven by @MDoNER_India and avenues related to ongoing development projects in the State."