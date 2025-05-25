Assam CM Issues Veiled Warning to Bangladesh, Flags Vulnerable ‘Chicken Necks’

In a striking and pointed message, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday issued a veiled warning to Bangladesh, drawing attention to the geographic vulnerabilities of the neighbouring country in response to recurring rhetoric around India’s strategic Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the Chic“ken’s Neck.”

In a tweet that carries the weight of strategic calculation cloaked in diplomatic subtlety, Sarma wrote: “To those who habitually threaten India on the ‘Chicken Neck Corridor’, should note these facts as well…”

To those who habitually threaten India on the “Chicken Neck Corridor”, should note these facts as well:



1️⃣ Bangladesh has two of its own “chicken necks”. Both are far more vulnerable



2️⃣ First is the 80 Km North Bangladesh Corridor- from Dakhin Dinajpur to South West Garo… pic.twitter.com/DzV3lUAOhR — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 25, 2025

He went on to outline two narrow corridors within Bangladesh’s territory that are even more susceptible to disruption than India’s own.

Two 'Chicken Necks' of Bangladesh Highlighted

Sarma identified the first corridor as the 80-km North Bangladesh strip, stretching from Dakhin Dinajpur in India to South West Garo Hills in Meghalaya. He stated that any disturbance in this narrow passage could completely sever the Rangpur division from the rest of Bangladesh, effectively isolating a major part of its northern territory.

The second corridor, even narrower, is the 28-km stretch linking South Tripura to the Bay of Bengal, the only direct land route connecting Bangladesh’s political capital, Dhaka, to its economic powerhouse, Chittagong. Sarma described this corridor as smaller and more vulnerable than India’s own Siliguri Corridor.

“I am only presenting geographical facts that some may tend to forget,” the CM added, couching a strategic warning in the garb of factual commentary.

Geopolitical Undertone

Sarma’s tweet is being seen as a direct counter to recent maps and rhetoric circulated by Islamist and ultra-nationalist elements in Bangladesh and beyond, which have provocatively referenced the Siliguri Corridor, a critical 22-km wide land strip that connects mainland India with its northeastern states.

With China increasing its influence in the region, and Bangladesh reportedly working to revive airbases near the Indian border, the timing of Sarma’s comments has raised eyebrows in strategic circles.

India Signals No Tolerance on Northeast Connectivity Threats

The Siliguri Corridor has long been considered one of India’s most sensitive military and logistical arteries. Any threat to it is treated as a national security red line. Sarma’s remarks underscore India’s readiness to respond proportionately, by invoking Bangladesh’s own strategic vulnerabilities should it allow hostile forces to use its territory or narrative space against India.

As tensions simmer across South Asia’s geopolitical landscape, the Assam Chief Minister’s tweet is more than just a geography lesson, it is a warning wrapped in cartographic clarity.

