Udta Assam? Not on Our Watch! CM Roasts Poppy Cultivators After ₹27.2 Crore Bust

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a sharp dig at drug cultivators after Goalpara Police, led by ASP (HQ) GLP and OC LPR PS, eradicated 170 bighas of illegal poppy cultivation in Sitalmari Char under Chunari Police Station, dealing a ₹27.20 crore blow to the drug trade.

Advertisment

In a social media post, the CM mockingly referred to the cultivators as "Local Pablo Escobars" and quipped, "Sorry to spoil your planned Udta Assam party!" He further warned traffickers, stating, "Next time you think of drugs, think of Assam Police first."

The operation is part of Assam’s intensified crackdown on drugs under the #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign.

Continuing with our drive against drug’s, Illegal poppy cultivation on 100 bigha land at Sitalmari Char under Chunari PS have been destroyed by Goalpara Police Team led by ASP(HQ) GLP & OC LPR PS in the presence of CO Lakhipur, Excise Inspector and other officials.@assampolice pic.twitter.com/4TzlcpvqY6 — Goalpara Police (@Goalpara_Police) January 31, 2025

Notably, the operation was conducted in the presence of the Circle Officer of Lakhipur, the Excise Inspector, and other officials.

Also Read: "New Law to Allow Traditional Buffalo Fights in Assam": CM Sarma