"Gaurav Gogoi Pakistan Link" - What CM Sarma Declared?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said in today's press conference that a major press briefing will soon be held to discuss the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi with Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Sarma stated that journalists from Delhi and other parts of the country will be invited to attend the press conference. “There is a lot of damaging information in the report,” the Chief Minister remarked, adding that a portion of the SIT report will be made public.

He further said that the state government aims to hold the briefing before a larger audience given Gogoi’s position as the Deputy Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

“Today, we only had a preliminary discussion on the SIT report in the Cabinet,” Sarma informed, hinting that more details will be revealed once the government completes its internal review of the findings.

SIT Finds “Startling Facts” in Gogoi Probe

The Chief Minister had said that the SIT, set up on February 17, 2025, was tasked with investigating the role of one Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his associates.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had made statements regarding Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged links with Pakistan on September 10, 2025. He had claimed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had uncovered “startling facts” indicating a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining India’s sovereignty. Sarma had alleged that the investigation revealed the involvement of a British national, married to an Indian Member of

Parliament, in activities associated with Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

The SIT had been probing a case registered with the Assam CID against Sheikh, who worked with a climate action group, CDKN, and was alleged to have links with Elizabeth Coulborn, a British national married to Gaurav Gogoi.