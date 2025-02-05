Assam: CM's Special Vigilance to Investigate 2010-11 Appointment Scam

The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell will investigate a scam regarding appointments in the tourism department of the Assam government. The appointments were done in 2010-11 when Rakibul Hussain was the tourism minister.

Advertisment

Mr. Hussain is the current MP of Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency where he won in last year’s election with a record margin of about 10 lakh votes.

It is alleged that over 10 appointments in the tourism department were made during that period. MP Rakibul Hussain may also be brought under the scanner. His name has also been entangled in the appointment scam.

The CM special vigilance investigation is initiated based on a complaint by a government employee. All of the appointees allegedly appointed illegally, will be questioned in the CM vigilance cell.

Notably, the matter was in the Gauhati High Court for a long time. Reportedly, the HC has also said that there was a scam in the tourism department appointment during 2010-11. All of those who got appointments illegally will have to submit their documents to the CM special vigilance cell.