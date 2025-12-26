Assam: Congress, TMC Condemn Vandalism at Nalbari School on Christmas

Political reactions poured in after vandalism was reported at St Mary's English School in Assam’s Nalbari district, just days before Christmas.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh condemned the incident and alleged that right-wing groups were targeting people of other faiths. Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said such acts go against India’s culture and constitutional values, and claimed that organisations linked to the ruling party were acting in a manner completely opposite to what the Constitution teaches.

“BJP's associates, such as Bajrang Dal and others, are targeting other religions, which is not what our culture teaches. What the Constitution says, the BJP does exactly the opposite. What they have done is wrong, and we condemn it,” Ghosh said.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Panigaon area where miscreants entered the school premises and damaged Christmas decorations, religious symbols, street lights and other items. Some articles were also set on fire, causing damage to property.

The Assam Police said all those involved in the vandalism have been arrested and legal action has been initiated.

The incident also drew criticism from Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, who described it as the result of politics of hatred. He urged the people of Assam not to fall prey to attempts aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony.

Gogoi said the incident was a direct attack on the spirit of the Constitution and accused the ruling BJP of trying to divide society. He also linked the incident to the ongoing controversy over alleged corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission.

In a post on social media, Gogoi claimed that after Congress launched statewide protests over the alleged scam, efforts were being made to divert attention by creating tension in Nalbari. He also criticised local MLA Jayanta Malla Baruah and alleged the involvement of outfits like the Bajrang Dal and the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

"I strongly condemn the desecration of festive items and religious symbols in a school in Nalbari. The sitting MLA is the Minister responsible for the massive corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. He is another close aide of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. After the recent state-wide Congress-led protests against the JJM scam, the BJP Minister needs the VHP and Bajrang Dal to regain his position within his party. Fraternity is enshrined in the preamble of the Indian Constitution. Next year, after Congress comes to power in Assam, we will enact a strict law that will strictly punish any person or group of persons responsible for desecrating the places of worship or rituals of a religious group, be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Jain or Sikh,” he wrote.

