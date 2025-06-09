Assam Families Suffer as Corrupt Agents Pocket Govt Ration

Despite strict directives from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against corruption, reports of ration fraud continue to surface from parts of the state. In a fresh incident, a ration agent operating under the Tarani Cooperative Society in Golaghat district has been accused of cheating needy families out of their entitled government rice.

The agent, Munin Sonowal, who distributes rice in the Mokrang Tea Estate area, has come under fire after several beneficiaries alleged that he supplied less rice than allocated under the Food Security Scheme. According to the villagers, each family received 3 kilograms less per person this month than the mandated 5 kilograms of free rice provided monthly by the government.

Locals further alleged that Sonowal did not provide any receipts during distribution and warned families that they would be excluded from future allotments if they raised objections. When questioned about the shortfall, the agent reportedly cited transport costs and labour wages as the reason for distributing reduced quantities - a claim locals have dismissed, stating that all distribution costs are covered by the government.

The alleged irregularities have sparked widespread resentment in the area, especially among tea garden workers who depend heavily on these monthly supplies. Members of the Tea Tribe Students’ Association (TTSA) have announced that they will soon submit a formal complaint to the Golaghat District Commissioner demanding action against the agent.

Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated incident.

Just days earlier, a similar case was reported at Hatiputty area of Moriani in Assam’s Jorhat district. Furious locals gheraoed a fair price shop, accusing the dealer, Sanjib Gogoi, of cheating them out of rice. According to residents, the government had ordered distribution of three months’ worth of rice at once - but many received significantly less.

Locals said this wasn’t the first time they had faced issues at the shop. Many claimed that it didn’t open regularly, and that the agent gave out rations whenever he felt like it.

The protest grew rapidly, drawing more villagers until food and supply officials rushed in late at night to ease the tension.

These are just the cases we know about. There could be many more happening quietly in villages and towns, that don’t get noticed or spoken about. Needy families rely on this rice to get by, and if the system fails them, it’s they who suffer the most.

