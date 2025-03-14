Assam: Flash Floods Ravage Jorhat’s Bekajan, Residents Suffer Heavy Losses

Jorhat district's Bekajan area, located near the Assam-Nagaland border, has been severely affected by flash floods, causing extensive damage to homes and properties.

According to sources, the floods were triggered by heavy overnight rainfall on Thursday, leading to a rapid rise in the water level of the Bekajan River. As a result, multiple families in Ward No. 6 of Gohai Gaon suffered major losses, with floodwaters inundating their homes and surroundings.

The sudden surge of water brought mud and sand into several houses and forced residents to shift their belongings to safer locations. The situation remains critical, with locals grappling with the aftermath of the flooding.