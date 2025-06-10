Assam Flood Update: 1.38 Lakh Affected in 9 Dists; 1 Dead in Last 24 Hrs

As per the preliminary report released at 9:00 AM today, floodwaters have inundated 09 districts and 21 revenue circles across Assam, affecting over 1.38 lakh people. The affected districts include Cachar (Silchar, Katigorah, Sonai), Golaghat (Bokakhat), Hailakandi (Hailakandi, Lala, Algapur), Kamrup (Boko, Hajo), Kamrup (Metro) (Chandrapur), Lakhimpur (North Lakhimpur), Morigaon (Morigaon, Laharighat, Mayong, Bhuragaon), Nagaon (Kampur, Nagaon, Raha), and Sribhumi (Badarpur, RK Nagar, Sribhumi Sadar).
A total of 355 villages have been submerged, leaving 1,38,723 people affected. As many as 43 relief camps and 48 relief distribution centres have been set up, currently sheltering 6,353 flood-hit individuals.
Authorities have distributed essential relief materials, including 546.07 quintals of rice, 197.96 quintals of dal, 16.8 quintals of salt, and 2,898.09 litres of mustard oil. Additionally, 3,685 tarpaulin sheets, 271.22 quintals of wheat bran, and 1,785.14 quintals of rice bran have been supplied as cattle feed.
One human casualty has been reported from the Sribhumi district. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been actively conducting evacuation operations in the district since early morning. No embankment breaches have been reported so far.
Urban Flood Situation
Urban flooding has been reported in the Kamrup district, specifically in the North Guwahati revenue circle. Five villages have been affected, with 61 people displaced and currently housed in two relief camps. One relief distribution centre has also been set up. Although food supplies like rice, dal, salt, and mustard oil have not yet been distributed, authorities have provided 11.24 quintals of wheat bran and 8,000 litres of mineral water. No casualties have been reported due to urban flooding.
Landslide Update
No new landslide incidents or casualties were reported as of this morning's update. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.
Further updates will follow as the situation develops.
