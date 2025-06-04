Revenge After Years: Man Hacks Ex-Classmate to Death in Golaghat

In a shocking incident late at night in No. 2 Jamuguri, Golaghat, a man named Madhab Das was brutally hacked to death by Ratan Das. The victim was reportedly returning home after shopping at the market when he was suddenly attacked from behind with a sharp weapon by the accused.

Despite being rushed to the Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat, Madhab Das succumbed to his injuries on the way.

In a sensational revelation, the accused, Ratan Das, confessed to committing the murder as an act of long-standing revenge. He claimed that when they were both around eight years old, Madhab Das had once attempted to harm his private parts in what he described as a murder attempt, a traumatic incident that had haunted him ever since. Ratan further stated that on the day of the murder, while he was working in the field, Madhab Das allegedly hurled abuses at him, which intensified his anger. Enraged by both the past and the fresh provocation, Ratan Das decided to carry out the murder later that night.

Ratan Das has been taken into police custody, and interrogation is currently underway. The incident has triggered widespread sensation and panic in the Jamuguri area as police begin their investigation.

