Rhino Carcass Found In Assam's Orang NP, Natural Death Reported

The carcass of an adult male rhino was on Friday recovered from Orang National Park in Assam. The cause of death is thought to be due to natural reasons.

Advertisment

The carcass, found near Nichilamari forest shelter by a group of wandering locals, had its horn intact, dismissing possibilities of foul play.

Earlier in November last year, four poachers were arrested at Dalgaon in Assam’s Darrang district for allegedly planning to kill rhinos in Orang National Park.

The police launched an operation, resulting in the seizure of a range of dangerous weapons and other items used in illegal activities.

The arrested individuals, identified as Nur Hussain, Abul Hussain, Zafar Ali, and Nur Islam, were found in possession of a Point .303 rifle, 10 live bullets, and three mobile phones, all of which were seized by the police.

In addition to the firearms, the police also recovered five motorcycles and an e-rickshaw, which the poachers had likely planned to use for transportation during their illegal activities.

Also Read: Major Rhino Poaching Attempt Foiled in Assam: Four Held with Rifle, Ammo