Assam CM Calls Upon Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held productive meetings with two Union Ministers, Nitin Gadkari and JP Nadda, in New Delhi, focusing on the state’s infrastructure and healthcare advancements on Tuesday.

In his meeting with Nitin Gadkari, Sarma discussed various ongoing National Highway projects in Assam, including the crucial Guwahati Ring Road. The session, attended by senior officials from both MoRTH and the Assam government, allowed for detailed discussions on accelerating these infrastructure projects. Gadkari took to X to share the outcome, writing, "Discussed the ongoing National Highway projects, including the Guwahati Ring Road, with Assam Chief Minister Shri @himantabiswa Ji and senior officials in Delhi today."

Sarma also acknowledged Gadkari’s unwavering support in advancing the state’s infrastructure, particularly those of high priority. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude on X, posting, "Happy to share! Just concluded an excellent meeting with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji. I am truly impressed by the unwavering support from @MORTHIndia in expediting priority infrastructure projects in Assam, ensuring they are completed on time."

The discussions resulted in key decisions aimed at accelerating major infrastructure projects in Assam. Sarma highlighted these in his post writing, "Timely commencement of construction for Assam’s three flagship infrastructure projects - Guwahati Ring Road, Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh; accelerated progress on the Jorhat-Dibrugarh stretch of the National Highway, following our earlier feedback; review of the double laning of the Baihata Chariali to Mission Chariali Highway."

Notably, a recent review meeting in October had discussed multiple National Highway projects, including the 121-km Guwahati Ring Road and the four-lane National Highway 37 from Jorhat to Dibrugarh. The construction of a bridge connecting Majuli and Jorhat was also a key point of discussion. After identifying the slow progress on this project, it was decided that the existing contractor would be replaced. Sarma expressed his gratitude for Gadkari’s decisive actions to fast-track the Majuli bridge project, stating, "Gratitude to @MORTHIndia for taking cognisance of the matter. We appreciate the effort being undertaken and hope timelines are met at the soonest for this critical project."

In a separate meeting, the Assam CM met Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, to discuss Assam’s progress in healthcare. The Chief Minister invited Nadda to attend the Advantage Assam Summit 2025, emphasizing the state's significant strides in implementing various Central health schemes, including PMJAY and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. On X, Dr. Sarma shared, "I had the honour to meet Adarniya @BJP4India Adhyaksh and Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @JPNadda Ji in New Delhi today. On behalf of the people of Assam, I invited him to grace the #AdvantageAssam Summit 2025. I also used the opportunity to brief him on the great progress Assam is making on the implementation of PMJAY, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and other central schemes to support the healthcare sector."

