Margherita Shines with Progress as CM Sarma Leads Initiatives

Mithun Baruah

In a vibrant celebration of women’s empowerment and regional development Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a series of landmark initiatives in Margherita Tinsukia district of Assam on sunday marking a significant step toward self-reliance, cleanliness and community progress.

A grand cheques distribution ceremony at Bargolai Dehing Sports Complex saw 18,370 women from Margherita’s 83rd Assembly Constituency receive cheques of ₹10,000 each. Over 50,000 people gathered to witness this historic moment, filled with hope and enthusiasm as the Chief Minister, addressing the jubilant crowd declared the women of Margherita have embarked on a journey of self-reliance, lighting the path for a brighter future.”

With unwavering commitment, Dr. Sarma announced that the scheme would continue to empower women, with ₹25,000 to be disbursed in the year 2026 and ₹50,000 in subsequent years.

Himanta Biswa Sarma keeps the promises he makes,” as he affirmed, earning cheers from the audience and he also revealed plans to extend the first ₹10,000 installment to 40 lakh women across Assam within the next two to three months, reinforcing the state’s dedication to women’s economic independence.

The women beneficiaries expressed overwhelming joy, praising the Chief Minister for his transformative vision. “This scheme is a game-changer. It gives us the confidence to dream big and build our future,” said one recipient, echoing the sentiments of thousands.

A Strong Stand Against Misinformation and Unrest

In a bold address to the media, Chief Minister Sarma exposed efforts by certain individuals, including Harsh Mander, Prashant Bhushan and others like Jahar Srikanta and Wajed Habibulla Faiyaz Shahin, to create unrest in Assam.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that these groups have been visiting Lower Assam, engaging with minority communities and leaders of Jamiat-e-Islami to spread misinformation. Describing the Women Entrepreneurship Scheme as a “fitting response” to such campaigns, Dr. Sarma emphasized that progress and unity would triumph over divisive tactics.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan Inaugurated

Adding to the day’s celebrations, Chief Minister Sarma inaugurated the state-of-the-art, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan located in Margherita’s New Colony. This modern facility, built to honor the ideals of the late Prime Minister, will serve as a hub for BJP’s local activities, training, organizational meetings, and cultural programs. “This Bhawan will inspire a new direction for Margherita’s democratic and social life,” CM Sarma declared during the inauguration.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, party leaders, workers, and prominent locals, who hailed the Bhawan as a symbol of progress and unity. “This marks a new chapter for our community,” said a local resident, reflecting the collective pride of Margherita.

Solid Waste Management Project Launched

In another milestone for Margherita, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Solid Waste Management Project (MRF) the largest initiative of the Margherita Municipality. Spanning 15 bighas and built at a cost of ₹6 crore, the project is designed to process 10 to 15 tons of waste daily, serving 10 wards of Margherita Municipal Board and nearby gaon panchayats.

Margherita Municipality Mayor Anand Kumar Sharma expressed immense pride, stating, “This dream project takes us a step closer to a cleaner, greener Margherita.” The initiative underscores the state’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

A Day of Pride and Promise

The events were graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma,Rajya Sabha MP Rameshwar Teli, Assam Government Minister’s Bimal Borah, Prashanta Phukan, Rupesh Gowala, MLA's Bolin Chetia, Suren Phukan, Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul, Margherita Sub-District Commissioner Rahul Doley and other officials. Their presence underscored the significance of these initiatives in shaping Margherita’s future.

As the women of Margherita embark on their entrepreneurial journeys, and the region embraces modern infrastructure and sustainable practices, the Chief Minister’s visit has ignited a wave of optimism. With the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan standing tall and the Solid Waste Management Project paving the way for cleanliness, Margherita is poised to become a beacon of progress and empowerment in Assam.

“This is just the beginning,” said Chief Minister Sarma, as the crowd erupted in applause, ready to embrace a future filled with promise and opportunity.

