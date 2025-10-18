“Assam Govt May Think Haflong Has Fewer Fans, But We’ll Fight for Zubeen’s Justice” Says Daniel Langthasa

In connection with the mysterious death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, the accused Amritprabha Mahanta and Shekharjyoti Goswami were taken from Haflong Sub-Jail under tight security. After completing 14 days in CID custody, the duo were produced before the CJM Court on Friday and have now been placed under judicial custody as the investigation continues.

During their transfer, the accused faced the anger and protests of Zubeen Garg’s fans. Many supporters from Dima Hasao staged demonstrations upon their arrival. One fan said the Assam government may have assumed that transferring the accused to Haflong, where fewer fans reside, would reduce protests. “But even here, we have fans of Zubeen Garg who will stand united to ensure justice. We want justice for Zubeen Garg and also want to know the truth of what happened in Singapore on September 19,” the fan added.

Former Congress leader and ex-member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Daniel Langthasa, also joined the protest. He said, “Just as the whole of Assam mourned the passing of our beloved Zubeen Da, the people of Haflong also cried for him and held candle marches seeking justice. We all seek justice for Zubeen Garg. But the main question is why the accused—Amritprabha Mahanta and Shekharjyoti Goswami—are being brought here. Shekharjyoti Goswami is a key witness, as he had earlier admitted that Zubeen Da was being poisoned. He should have been given security because of his important statement.”

Langthasa further criticised the decision to move the accused to Haflong, suggesting the government may believe there are fewer Zubeen Garg fans here and that protests would be minimal. “But the people of Haflong are also his fans, and we will continue to fight for justice. This jail is not safe for high-profile accused, as it houses prisoners involved in serious crimes like bomb blasts. In Guwahati, the accused were under media scrutiny, public pressure, and pressure from the opposition, which was good for seeking justice. Transferring them here may reduce pressure, which is harmful to Zubeen Da’s cause,” he added.

Authorities ensured strict security during the transfer to prevent any untoward incidents, reflecting the heightened emotions among the singer’s supporters.

