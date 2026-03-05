Assam Govt Reshuffles Bureaucracy, Several DCs Transferred

The Assam government has announced a major reshuffle in the state bureaucracy, transferring and posting several IAS and ACS officers to new positions across departments and districts.

Senior IAS officer Partha Pratim Majumdar, who was serving as Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Home and Political and Women & Child Development Departments, has been transferred and posted as the District Commissioner of Bajali.

Narendra Kumar Shah, Director of Employment and Craftsmen Training and Managing Director of Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (AIIDC), has been appointed Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat while continuing as Managing Director of AIIDC as additional charge.

IAS officer Aditya Vikram Yadav has been transferred from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and posted as District Commissioner of Lakhimpur.

Among other postings, Preeti Kumari has been appointed District Commissioner of West Karbi Anglong, while Ayushi Jain has been posted as District Commissioner of Darrang.

Senior ACS officer Pubali Gohain has been transferred from Darrang and posted as District Commissioner of Golaghat.

Meanwhile, Saranga Pani Sarma, previously serving as District Commissioner of West Karbi Anglong, has been appointed Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Transport Department and given additional charge as State Project Director of the Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society.

Gautam Das, who was District Commissioner of Baksa, has been posted as Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

Similarly, Jatin Bora, former District Commissioner of Chirang, has been appointed Secretary to the Government of Assam in the General Administration Department and the Department of Innovation, Incubation and Start-Ups.

Other transfers include Pronab Jit Kakoty, who moves from Lakhimpur to the Skill Employment and Entrepreneurship Department as Additional Secretary and Director of Employment and Craftsmen Training.

Parag Kumar Kakaty, previously DC of Golaghat, has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department and given additional charge as Additional CEO of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Mridul Kumar Das, former District Commissioner of Bajali, has been transferred as Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Home and Political and Women & Child Development Departments and given additional responsibilities related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the e-FT project.

Among other district-level postings, Dhiraj Saud has been appointed District Commissioner of Baksa after his services were withdrawn from the Welfare of Bodoland Department, while Gakul Chandra Brahma has been posted as District Commissioner of Chirang.