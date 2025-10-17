Assam Govt Restores Internet Services in Baksa

The Assam government on Friday lifted the temporary suspension of mobile internet services in Baksa district, a measure that was imposed on October 15 following violence outside Baksa District Jail, which left at least 21 people injured, including police personnel, journalists, and civilians.

In a notification issued on October 17, Additional Chief Secretary, Home & Political Department, Sri Ajay Tewari, stated that the situation in Baksa has now stabilized and there is no longer any threat of public unrest or breach of peace. and hence, mobile internet and data services have been restored across the district with immediate effect.

“…in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, I, Sri Ajay Tewari, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department, hereby revoke the notification prohibiting Internet/Mobile Data Services in the district of Baksa, with immediate effect. All Mobile Service Providers in Baksa District are hereby directed to restore Internet/Mobile Data Services with immediate effect,” it stated.

Earlier when the five suspects in the Zubeen Garg death case, including Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, were transported to Baksa district jail on Wednesday (October 15, 2025), things went out of control as locals demanding justice for Zubeen Garg gathered outside the jail. Soon, scuffles broke out between police and protesters, involving stone-pelting, pushing, and shoving. A police vehicle was attacked, its glass broken, and one female officer sustained injuries. Some protesters reportedly set fire to a police vehicle, while three police vehicles and a private satellite channel’s van were also damaged.

Police had to resort to tear gas, baton charges, and blank firing to regain control.

In the aftermath, multiple police contingents and a Rapid Action Force (RAF) team were deployed, with additional units sent from Guwahati, Nalbari, Barpeta, and Darrang districts. The District Magistrate of Baksa, Gautam Das, had also issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS for Mushalpur town and surrounding areas near the jail.

Soon after, the mobile internet services were suspended to prevent further escalation of the situation.

Also Read: Assam Govt Suspends Internet in Baksa Amid Law & Order Concerns