What Assam DGP Harmeet Singh Said About Baksa Violence

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh addressed the violent clashes that erupted outside Baksa District Jail on Wednesday, which left at least 21 people injured, including police personnel, journalists, and civilians.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday night outside Baksa jail, Singh described the incident as “sad and heartbreaking” and urged that law and order must be maintained. “Our country has law and order, it has a constitution, and the law must take its course. Even as the Chief Minister has stated, in a democratic nation, investigations follow proper procedures. We are in constant touch with Singapore authorities, and whoever deserves punishment will get it. The accused are now in judicial custody, and the court has sent them here. What happened today was very unfortunate.”

Singh urged people to trust the police and the Special Investigation Team (SIT), stating, “We urge everyone to have faith in us. Our SIT is working properly, and the investigation will be carried out thoroughly."

“Zubeen Garg was such an immense personality. We are all heartbroken at his demise; there is nobody who didn’t cry. We all want justice, but there is a way to get justice, and that is through law and order. Misguided and motivated elements should not take law and order into their own hands, he further said.

The unrest followed the transfer of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, accused in Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death, along with three others, Sandeepan Garg and two personal security officers, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya, to Baksa District Jail. All five were remanded to judicial custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup Metro District.

Tensions escalated as locals demanding justice for Zubeen Garg gathered outside the jail. Soon, scuffles broke out between police and protesters, involving stone-pelting, pushing, and shoving. A police vehicle was attacked, its glass broken, and one female officer sustained injuries. Some protesters reportedly set fire to a police vehicle, while three police vehicles and a private satellite channel’s van were also damaged.

Police had to resort to tear gas, baton charges, and blank firing to regain control.

In the aftermath, multiple police contingents and a Rapid Action Force (RAF) team were deployed, with additional units sent from Guwahati, Nalbari, Barpeta, and Darrang districts. The District Magistrate of Baksa, Gautam Das, has now issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS for Mushalpur town and surrounding areas near the jail to prevent further unrest.

