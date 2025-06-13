Assam Heatwave Crisis: Multiple Suspected Deaths Reported

Assam is in the grip of a relentless heatwave, with temperatures soaring to extreme levels and reportedly resulting in multiple suspected heat-related deaths across the state. Here's a breakdown of the incidents reported from various regions:

Narayanpur

A man identified as Ram Dutta, a resident of Kailaspur village near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, died allegedly due to extreme heat. Locals reported that the unbearable temperature may have contributed to his sudden demise.

Doomdooma

A heart-wrenching incident was reported from Tara Tea Estate near Doomdooma in Tinsukia district. Suren Chunoo, a tea worker, collapsed while working in a newly planted tea section. He was clearing undergrowth in the scorching sun when he suddenly fell unconscious. Despite being rushed to the tea estate hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. Locals suspect excessive heat as the cause of death.

Bongaigaon

An unidentified body was discovered near the Agriculture Department office in Bongaigaon's Barpara. Initial suspicions point to heatstroke as the potential cause. Police arrived at the scene after being informed by local residents and have launched an investigation.

Guwahati

In Guwahati's Ganesghuri, another suspected heat-related death occurred near Hotel City Center in Ganeshguri. The deceased has been identified as Gul Mohammad Ali, a driver affiliated with Dispur Police Station. His body was found lying on the footpath in a collapsed state. The cause of death is suspected to be related to the prevailing high temperatures.

Another incident in Guwahati's Narengi area added to the growing concern. The body of 50-year-old person named Shubhan Boro was discovered in Kailash Nagar near the Forest Gate locality. Locals alerted Noonmati Police Station after a foul smell was noticed emanating from his house. Police recovered the body and sent it to GMCH for further investigation. Eyewitnesses believe heat may have played a role in his untimely death.

