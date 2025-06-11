Advertisment
Assam Heatwave: One Person Suspected Dead in Duliajan

An unidentified man was found dead near Oil India’s office in Duliajan, Assam, with authorities suspecting extreme heatwave conditions as the possible cause of death.

PratidinTime News Desk
The intense summer heatwave continues to grip Assam, and in a tragic incident, it is suspected to have claimed the life of an unidentified individual in Duliajan. The body was recovered near a resting shed close to the main office of Oil India Limited, and preliminary reports suggest extreme heat may have been the cause.

Local police arrived at the scene and recovered the body, which has not yet been identified. The deceased was sent to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

The police have registered an unnatural death case and launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary assumptions suggest the extreme heat may have led to the individual’s collapse and eventual death.

Authorities are urging citizens to take precautions during the ongoing heatwave as temperatures soar across the state.

