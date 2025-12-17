Assam: Heroin Worth Over Rs 2 Crore Seized In Cachar, Three Arrested

In yet another breakthrough against drug trafficking, the Cachar police in Assam have seized 388 grams of heroin, valued at around Rs 2.20 crore, and arrested three young men involved in the crime.

Advertisment

According to reports, the operation took place on Tuesday night when police intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state. Hidden inside 30 soap boxes carefully packed in different parts of the car, the heroin was discovered during the search.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Partha Protim Das said, “Acting on intelligence inputs, we intercepted a vehicle with registration number MZ-02C-1553. A total of 388 grams of heroin was recovered from a secret compartment in the vehicle.”

The accused, all in their early twenties, were identified as Dildar Hussain (25), Nazrul Hussein (20), and Jasim Uddin (25), residents of Bhanga Bazar under Dholai police station. The police revealed that the vehicle was headed to Guwahati and investigations are ongoing to trace the full network behind the smuggling operation.

“This is part of our continuous efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region. Legal action is underway to uncover the complete chain of this case,” SSP Das added.

This comes just a day after Cachar police carried out another significant seizure. On Monday, officers intercepted a truck in Rongpur and recovered 90,000 Yaba tablets, valued at Rs 26 crore, from a hidden compartment. Two people, Dalim Uddin Laskar and Abed Sultan Barbhuiya, were arrested in connection with the haul.

Also Read: Major Drug Haul in Assam: 90,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 26 Crore Seized in Cachar, Two Held