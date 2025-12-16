Major Drug Haul in Assam: 90,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 26 Crore Seized in Cachar, Two Held

In a significant anti-narcotics operation, Assam Police seized a large consignment of Yaba tablets worth an estimated Rs 26 crore in Cachar district on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team intercepted a truck in the Rongpur area under Silchar police station limits. During a thorough search, officers recovered around 90,000 Yaba tablets concealed inside a specially built secret chamber of the vehicle.

YABA tablets worth ₹27cr- NOW HISTORY!



In an excellent anti-narcotics op by @cacharpolice in Rongpur, a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted leading to



🚭Seizure of 90,000 YABA tablets

🚨2 Arrests



Kudos @assampolice#AssamAgainstDrugspic.twitter.com/8gwAW5RQUV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 15, 2025

Cachar Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das said two individuals were taken into custody in connection with the seizure. The arrested persons have been identified as Dalim Uddin Laskar and Abed Sultan Barbhuiya, both residents of the Dholai police station area.

According to police, the truck, bearing registration number AS-01FC-0018, was travelling from a neighbouring state towards Guwahati when it was intercepted. “Legal proceedings have been initiated and efforts are underway to trace both the source and destination networks linked to the consignment,” SSP Das said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is in progress to uncover the wider drug trafficking network involved.

Earlier this month, on December 5, Cachar district police had seized another consignment of 10,000 Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 3 crore. In that operation, one person, identified as 23-year-old Nazmul Haq Mazumdar, was arrested following a raid conducted at Berenga Part-III area in Silchar based on reliable inputs.

Also Read: Assam Police Seize 10000 Yaba Tablets, Cigarette Packs Worth 8 Crores